Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,490.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

NYSE EW opened at $87.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

