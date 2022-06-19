Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $290.90 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

