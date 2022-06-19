Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.90. 6,900,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,749. The firm has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $324.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.