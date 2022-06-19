Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The company had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

