Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Enerplus stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.55. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,945,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

