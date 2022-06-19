Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,235

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,354 ($28.57) to GBX 2,235 ($27.13) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENT. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.00) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,308.13 ($28.01).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,272.50 ($15.44) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,432.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,564.17. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($30.34).

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.63), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,642,553.34).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

