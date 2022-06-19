Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $15.71 on Friday, hitting $443.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

