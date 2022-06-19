Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.06. 4,165,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.66.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

