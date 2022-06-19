Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 600 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.31. 9,168,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,818. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.