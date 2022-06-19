Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.2% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,969,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.