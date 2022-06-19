EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.18.

EOG opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

