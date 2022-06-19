Equal (EQL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $509.00

Equal (EQL) traded up 32.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $101,162.26 and $509.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,388.43 or 1.00267266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00123134 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

