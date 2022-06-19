Eristica Reaches Market Cap of $285,862.48 (ERT)

Eristica (ERT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. Eristica has a market cap of $285,862.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eristica coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eristica has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eristica Coin Profile

Eristica (ERT) is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. Eristica’s official message board is blog.eristica.com . Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eristica’s official website is eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

Buying and Selling Eristica

