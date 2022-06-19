Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) Market Capitalization Reaches $225,889.08

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00005514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Stake has a total market cap of $225,889.08 and $1,374.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.03 or 0.01171865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00088140 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Ethereum Stake Profile

Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official website is ethereumstake.farm . Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

Ethereum Stake Coin Trading

