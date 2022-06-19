EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $10,867.66 and approximately $61,238.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 54.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00248663 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.93 or 0.01908069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006525 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.