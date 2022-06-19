Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives $4.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAHPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.40 to $4.65 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.05 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

CAHPF stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.