Exeedme 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $236,099.00 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $236,099.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.01214809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00120973 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00100723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.