Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Citigroup

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $200.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $95.65 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $340,250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

