Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also commented on EXR. Truist Financial cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.90.
EXR stock opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
