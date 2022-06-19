Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXR. Truist Financial cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.90.

EXR stock opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.92.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

