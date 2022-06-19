Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

NYSE XOM opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

