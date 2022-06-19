Falcon Project Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $300,298.96 and $165.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.95 or 0.01968498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00126212 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00094966 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

