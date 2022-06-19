Farmers Trust Co. Buys 422 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 196,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,901,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 477,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

