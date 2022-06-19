Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.81 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

