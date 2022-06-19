Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 161.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $92.82 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

