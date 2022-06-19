FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $229.90 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

