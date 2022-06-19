FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $320.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.30.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.33. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

