Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.11-$5.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $8.08-$8.98 EPS.
Shares of RACE stock opened at $176.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.95.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari (Get Rating)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.