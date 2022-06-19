Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.11-$5.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $8.08-$8.98 EPS.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $176.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.95.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

