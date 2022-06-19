Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 3.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.93. 4,856,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.24 and a 200-day moving average of $398.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

