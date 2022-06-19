Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 20,111 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 690.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,023 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,842,000 after buying an additional 323,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,797,000 after buying an additional 240,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,869,000 after buying an additional 133,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,669,000. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after buying an additional 335,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.13) to GBX 2,250 ($27.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.69.

BHP Group stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,963,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

