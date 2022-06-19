Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.51. 1,062,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

