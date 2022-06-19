Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,985. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

