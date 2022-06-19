Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,550. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.