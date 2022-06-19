Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 7,158 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,589,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 64,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.99. 3,132,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,089. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

