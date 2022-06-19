Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 271 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

DE traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.72. 2,329,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,704. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $307.64 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

