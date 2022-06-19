Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

BLK traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $582.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,217. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

