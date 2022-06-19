Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Fire & Flower stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

About Fire & Flower (Get Rating)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

