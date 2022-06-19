Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Fire & Flower stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $9.02.
About Fire & Flower
