First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

FCF opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.03.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

