First Community Trust NA Acquires 133 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

