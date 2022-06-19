First Community Trust NA Sells 300 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Community Trust NA lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Shares of BABA opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

