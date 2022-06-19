First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.1% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $129.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average of $156.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

