First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Sells 2,400 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

SYY opened at $78.77 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

