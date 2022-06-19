First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Sells 6,070 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 6.2% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.62 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

