First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 4,627 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day moving average is $173.32. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.49 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

