First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 114.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $220.25 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.19.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

