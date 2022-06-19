First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.71 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

