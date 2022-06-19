First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.30 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $441.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $485.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $672.95.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

