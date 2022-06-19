First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Cigna by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 875,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,145,000 after acquiring an additional 172,377 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $244.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.26 and its 200-day moving average is $240.79.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

