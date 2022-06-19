First Hawaiian Bank Has $8.17 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,238 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

