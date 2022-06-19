First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $998,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $250,526,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.30.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 26,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,869,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 580,073 shares of company stock valued at $61,939,180. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $82.53 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average of $98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

