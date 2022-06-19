First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,860 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $58.56.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

